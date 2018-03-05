Mansfield girl hospitalized after getting accidentally struck by father in driveway

A 4-year-old girl is recovering after she was hit by a car backing out of her driveway early Monday morning.

According to a Richland County Sheriff's Office report, the girl's father was going to drive her brothers to school and they were running late.

The two boys were already in the car when the father got in; he thought his daughter was in the car as well.

He began backing up, and accidentally struck his daughter with the car.

The incident happened around 8 a.m. in the 3600 block of Middle Bellville Road.

According to The Richland Source, the girl suffered non life-threatening injuries and is recovering at OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.