Suspect in custody after opening fire in Akron neighborhood; victim critical

A 34-year-old Akron suspect was taken into custody Monday after allegedly shooting a man multiple times over the weekend.

According to Akron police, Vincent Gavin has been charged with felonious assault and weapons under disability.

The shooting occurred in the 2100 block of 4th Street SW on Sunday.

The 27-year-old victim was hospitalized and suffered life-threatening injuries.

It's not yet clear what prompted the shooting.

