Pure madness: Cleveland State 1 game away from NCAA tournament

The Cleveland State Vikings men's basketball team is within striking distance of the world's greatest basketball tournament.

On Monday. the Vikings upset Oakland 44-43 in the Horizon League semifinals in Detroit.

CSU will either face off against Milwaukee or Wright State in the championship game.

If they win tomorrow, they get their golden ticket to the NCAA tourney, which begins Tuesday, March 13.

WOW! @CSU_Basketball is heading to the Horizon League Championship on Tuesday night, following a 44-43 win over Oakland. One more win and they’re in the NCAA Tournament! #ClevelandState pic.twitter.com/RrgyFjEH3g — clevelanddotcom (@clevelanddotcom) March 6, 2018

Cleveland State issued the following statement Monday evening:

Cleveland State University is inviting all Viking hoops fans to travel to Detroit to support the team in Tuesday's Horizon League Championship. The Vikings will play either Wright State or Milwaukee in the title game at 7:00 pm. The University is chartering five buses to make the trip, all expenses paid including game tickets. Buses will arrive at the Wolstein Center at 2:30 and leave at 3:00 pm. Available seats are on a first-come, first-serve basis. CSU fans are encouraged to wear green and white.

