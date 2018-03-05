Glenville, Ohio State star taking NFL by storm

Glenville and Ohio State product Marshon Lattimore had an amazing rookie season, made the Pro Bowl, All-Rookie team and NFL Defensive rookie of the year.

Yes, the New Orleans Saints cornerback is the genuine article.

His roots for success were planted by his father who was also a star high school athlete.

Growing up in the tough Glenville neighborhood of Cleveland there's many temptations.

With the help of dad Marland Lattimore, Marshon was able to rise about it all and achieve NFL stardom -- and dad will make sure he doesn't lose his focus.

