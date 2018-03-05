Cleveland Cavs, police pooling efforts to aid battered Puerto Rico

Butch Lee, center, the Cavs first Puerto Rican player, is fighting to support his home island. (Source: WOIO)

It's been five months since Hurricane Maria made a direct hit to Puerto Rico, leaving it in complete ruins.

Former Cleveland Cavalier Butch Lee who was born and lives in Puerto Rico said the island is still in recovery mode.

"Just driving through Caguas and Caye it looked like a bomb went off there," he said. "Even though you have lights you have a lot of people who don't. It's a tough situation."

On Monday he and Cleveland police officer Lisette Gonzalez were on center court being honored by the Cavs for their efforts in rebuilding the U.S. island.

Gonzalez has made several humanitarian trips since September.

She is also a U.S. Army veteran who is raising money for veterans living in Puerto Rico

"If this is going to open up once again the dialogue for Puerto Rico than I am down for it because we have to keep the focus on Puerto Rico," she said.

But for Butch, he is still watching the nightmare and knows more help is needed.

"Now is the time we really need help when you can get to the people, and provide that help. A lot of supplies got lost because you had the bundles and didn't have the distribution channels," he said.

Fifty percent of some items being sold on the Cavs shop will go toward Puerto Ricans relocating here in Cleveland.

