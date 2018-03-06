Prosecutor: 3 adults charged with kidnapping teen carjacking sus - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Prosecutor: 3 adults charged with kidnapping teen carjacking suspects turned Cleveland into 'chaotic mess'

Posted by Chris Anderson, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Kenyatta Ware (Source: WOIO) Kenyatta Ware (Source: WOIO)
Sheila Beale (Source: WOIO) Sheila Beale (Source: WOIO)
George Barnes (Source: WOIO) George Barnes (Source: WOIO)
CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -

Police say three adults went too far when they chased down two teens suspected of stealing a car, forcing them into the trunk of their car at gunpoint and driving them to police headquarters.

All three individuals appeared in a Cleveland courtroom Tuesday afternoon to face charges of felonious assault and kidnapping in connection to the incident.

The court prosecutor and police say 21-year-old Kenyatta Ware, 29-year-old George Barnes, and 49-year-old Sheila Beale chased two 14-year-old boys who stole a car in Garfield Heights Sunday around 6 p.m.

Police say the car, which belonged to Ware's mother, had a GPS tracking system inside, which allowed the adults to follow and meet the teens in Cleveland.

A car chase ensued. The prosecutor said the adults opened fire on the alleged teen carjackers. The teens then hit several utility poles and crashed into a townhome.

The prosecutor said the three adults "turned the city into a chaotic mess" during the pursuit.

Police say the adults then ordered the two 14-year-olds out of the car and into a trunk at gunpoint. They were then driven to the Cleveland police Fourth District headquarters.

Both teens have been hospitalized.

All three suspects pleaded not guilty. The judge ordered a $100,000 bond each. Their next court appearance is scheduled for March 14.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly