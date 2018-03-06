Prosecutor: 3 adults charged with kidnapping teen carjacking suspects turned Cleveland into 'chaotic mess'

Police say three adults went too far when they chased down two teens suspected of stealing a car, forcing them into the trunk of their car at gunpoint and driving them to police headquarters.

All three individuals appeared in a Cleveland courtroom Tuesday afternoon to face charges of felonious assault and kidnapping in connection to the incident.

The court prosecutor and police say 21-year-old Kenyatta Ware, 29-year-old George Barnes, and 49-year-old Sheila Beale chased two 14-year-old boys who stole a car in Garfield Heights Sunday around 6 p.m.

Police say the car, which belonged to Ware's mother, had a GPS tracking system inside, which allowed the adults to follow and meet the teens in Cleveland.

A car chase ensued. The prosecutor said the adults opened fire on the alleged teen carjackers. The teens then hit several utility poles and crashed into a townhome.

The prosecutor said the three adults "turned the city into a chaotic mess" during the pursuit.

Police say the adults then ordered the two 14-year-olds out of the car and into a trunk at gunpoint. They were then driven to the Cleveland police Fourth District headquarters.

Both teens have been hospitalized.

All three suspects pleaded not guilty. The judge ordered a $100,000 bond each. Their next court appearance is scheduled for March 14.

