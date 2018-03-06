Northeast Ohio weather: Winter pattern hangs on

From Meteorologist Jeff Tanchak:

A slow moving upper area of low pressure is still west of us. This system will be passing through Thursday. The end result will be a cold and wintry pattern the next several days. The latest data is suggesting more of that wintry mix tonight. This could change over to a burst of snow after 4:00 a.m. I am expecting snow for the morning drive tomorrow. Temperatures, however, will be above freezing so I don't expect big problems on the roads. The wind picks up tomorrow and it will be chilly. Snow is in the forecast mainly the first half of the day. Even colder air builds in behind the system Wednesday night and Thursday. It will be windy and cold with more snow showers. Not very spring like.

