Play ball! Single tickets for Indians home games go on sale Tuesday

The Cleveland Indians home opener on April 6 is already sold out, but single game tickets for all other home games go on sale Tuesday morning.

Tickets go on sale on Tuesday, March 6 at 10 a.m. and are only available on Indians.com

The 2017 American League Central Division Champions announced on Monday that their first game at Progressive Field is already sold out, partly due to an increase in season ticket holders.

The Indians organization is encouraging fans to purchase tickets early to lock in a seat at this year's best games and secure the lowest price.

On March 19, tickets will then be available for purchase at the Progressive Field box office or the Indians team shop.

This season's promotional schedule features four bobblehead nights, six jersey nights, 11 Sugardale Dollar Dog Nights and more.

District Tickets are also back for 2018. For $15, you get a standing room only ticket and your first drink, either a 12 oz. domestic beer, Pepsi product or bottled water.

A note from the Indians' front office:

All tickets posted on the secondary market for resale are required to be sold only on StubHub.

Any tickets posted, sold, or acquired outside of StubHub on the secondary market can be revoked at any time.

