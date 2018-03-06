Gun recovered from 18-year-old charged with making threat to Brunswick High School

Brunswick police arrested an 18-year-old Brunswick High School student for allegedly making an online threat to the school.

According to police, Tyler Hrouda has been charged with making false reports in connection with the threat.

The high school resource officer, school staff, and Brunswick police investigated the threat Monday morning and identified Hrouda as the person responsible.

Officers found Hrouda at a business on Pearl Road and took him into custody. He was processed at the Brunswick City Jail and later transported to the Medina County Jail.

While investigating Hrouda, a firearm was recovered.

Police say there is no further credible threat to Brunswick High School.

