Delta Airlines to start direct service between Cleveland and Salt Lake City

Delta Airlines will be adding another nonstop flight this summer to its services out of Cleveland Hopkins International Airport.

Beginning on July 8, there will be a direct, nonstop flight from Cleveland to Salt Lake City, Utah.

“We are thrilled that Delta Air Lines has chosen to add to their service offerings at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport with the launch of this service,” said Robert Kennedy, Airport Director. “Daily non-stop Salt Lake City service will also provide an opportunity for travelers to connect to additional destinations on the west coast through Delta’s Salt Lake City hub, opening up more opportunities for passengers throughout Northeast Ohio.”

The flight will leave Cleveland at 8:30 a.m. and arrive in Salt Lake City at 10:25 a.m. Travelers returning to Cleveland from Utah will depart at 5 p.m. and arrive in Northeast Ohio at 10:50 p.m.

Delta says the Salt Lake City service marks the eighth nonstop service from Cleveland.

