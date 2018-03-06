Statewide Endangered Missing Adult Alert issued for Ohio woman

Ohio police have issued an Endangered Missing Adult Alert for a 73-year-old woman last seen on Monday.

The Salem Police Department issued the alert for Wanda Wade, who was last seen in Columbiana County near Canton.

Police say Wade left her home around 8 a.m. on March 5 and has not returned.

She is a diabetic and does not have her insulin with her.

Police say Wade is driving a green 1994 Nissan Altima with a license plate number of HEG9884.

She is described as a white female standing at 4 feet 10 inches tall and weighing 188 pounds with red hair and blue eyes.

If you see Wade or the vehicle, call 911 or 1-866-693-9171.

