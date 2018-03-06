After first heated court confrontation, woman arraigned in Cuyahoga County for Falls Lounge murder

The woman facing charges in connection to a deadly stabbing at the Falls Lounge in Olmsted Township was arraigned in a Cuyahoga County courtroom Tuesday morning.

Stacey Reed, 45, pleaded not guilty to multiple charges, including felonious assault, attempted murder, and attempted aggravated burglary.

The judge ordered a $500,000 bond for Reed.

Police say that Reed entered Falls Lounge in January, which is located near the intersection of Stearns Road and Bagley Road.

While armed with a knife and masked with a bandana, she stabbed a bartender in the abdomen and sliced her face. The woman was transported to Southwest General Health Center with non-life threatening injuries.

Following the assault on the bartender, a fight at the lounge ensued and resulted in the death of Franklin Castrucci III, 28, of North Olmsted.

During an initial court appearance, Castrucci's father interrupted the hearing on several occasions with profane language. He requested from the judge that she does not set a bond for the two suspects.

"Don't let her out," yelled Castrucci's father.

Joseph Veselenik, Jr., 37, has also been charged in connection to the incident. He faces charges including complicity to attempted aggravated murder, complicity to commit felonious assault and complicity to commit aggravated burglary. He is scheduled to appear in court on March 15.

Reed's next appearance is scheduled for March 9 at 9 a.m.

