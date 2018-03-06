Cleveland mother held on $30,000 bond, accused of severely beating 16-week-old daughter

The mother in custody for allegedly beating her 16-week-old daughter appeared in a Cleveland courtroom Tuesday morning.

Stephanie Webb, 41, pleaded no guilty to a felonious assault and endangering children charge.

Cleveland police say Webb and the child's father, 32-year-old Mario Adorna, took their your daughter to MetroHealth Hospital on March 4 for a head injury.

During the exam, doctors saw signs of abuse and reported it to police.

Officers arrested the couple at their West 31st Street home.

According to a police report, the baby also had marijuana in her system.

Adorna is also facing charges for felonious assault and endangering children. He is expected to be arraigned at a later date.

The child's toddler sibling has been removed from the same home after an emergency hearing and placed into a foster home, according to Cuyahoga County spokeswoman Mary Louise Madigan.

Webb's bond was set at $30,000. Her next court appearance is scheduled for March 14.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.