Cavaliers star Kevin Love opens up about mental health, panic attacks

Cavaliers forward, Kevin Love opens up about mental health in an article in The Players' Tribune.

Love wrote how he had a panic attack during a game in November 2017.

The All-Star forward explained how he suffered a panic attack during a Hawks game.

In the article, Love wrote: "Coach Lue called a timeout in the third quarter. When I got to the bench, I felt my heart racing faster than usual. Then I was having trouble catching my breath. It’s hard to describe, but everything was spinning, like my brain was trying to climb out of my head. The air felt thick and heavy. My mouth was like chalk. I remember our assistant coach yelling something about a defensive set. I nodded, but I didn’t hear much of what he said. By that point, I was freaking out. When I got up to walk out of the huddle, I knew I couldn’t reenter the game — like, literally couldn’t do it physically."

I’ve never been comfortable sharing much about myself. I thought about mental health as someone else’s problem. I’ve realized I need to change that. https://t.co/355HcQw3Ei — Kevin Love (@kevinlove) March 6, 2018

He's opening up to shed light on the conversation about mental health.

"Partly, I want to do it for me, but mostly, I want to do it because people don’t talk about mental health enough," he wrote. "And men and boys are probably the farthest behind."

"I’ve played against DeMar for years, but I never could’ve guessed that he was struggling with anything. It really makes you think about how we are all walking around with experiences and struggles — all kinds of things — and we sometimes think we’re the only ones going through them."

