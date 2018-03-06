Road Trip: Bring your dancing shoes!

The Cleveland State Vikings (8) will be in Detroit to face off against Wright State (2) in the Horizon League Championship. The team will pack their dancing shoes, hoping for the best. -- A win here secures them a spot in the NCAA Tourney.

The game starts at 7 p.m. -- The university is ecstatic about the opportunity; even offering free rides and tickets to a few lucky fans. Five charter buses will arrive at Wolstein Center at 2:30 p.m. and leave at 3 p.m. for Little Caesars Arena in Detroit. All seats are on a first-come basis and fans are encouraged to wear green and white.

??This is not a drill?? @CSU_Basketball will be vying for the @HorizonLeague #MotorCityMadness Championship 2DAY! 5?? buses will head to DET for the game @ 3pm & return 2NIGHT. Homework doesn’t always need to be done at “home.” Have you ever heard of “Roadwork?” #GoVikes ?? pic.twitter.com/5uDlD0rGI9 — Cleveland State SAAC (@CSU_SAAC) March 6, 2018

See you there!

