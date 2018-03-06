Road Trip: Bring your dancing shoes! - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Road Trip: Bring your dancing shoes!

Posted by Randy Buffington, Digital Content Producer
(Source: CSU website) (Source: CSU website)
CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -

The Cleveland State Vikings (8) will be in Detroit to face off against Wright State (2) in the Horizon League Championship. The team will pack their dancing shoes, hoping for the best. -- A win here secures them a spot in the NCAA Tourney.

The game starts at 7 p.m. -- The university is ecstatic about the opportunity; even offering free rides and tickets to a few lucky fans. Five charter buses will arrive at Wolstein Center at 2:30 p.m. and leave at 3 p.m. for Little Caesars Arena in Detroit. All seats are on a first-come basis and fans are encouraged to wear green and white.

See you there!

