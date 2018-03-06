Ohio Supreme Court says speed camera violations don't have to be monitored by police officers

After years of legal wrangling the battle over speed cameras is over. In a ruling that was not widely reported the Supreme Court of Ohio in July sided with an argument the city of Dayton made saying that parts of a law regulating how cameras are used were unconstitutional.

The key element was a provision that cities deploying speed or red light cameras needed to have a police officer stationed at the camera location.



The ruling means that cameras in Newburgh Heights and Linndale in Northern Ohio can continue to operate unmanned.

In Linndale a new camera system is currently being installed. The shack where officers monitored speed violations is not in use and according to the police chief doesn't even have electricity running to it any longer.



A large question is what does this mean for the City of Cleveland, who for years raked in millions from speed and red light cameras.

The answer is nothing.

The cameras were removed after voters banned them in 2014, so the Supreme Court ruling has no effect.

In East Cleveland speed cameras operate and have done so for years unmanned. That is because voters there approved the cameras.

