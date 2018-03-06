Cleveland Police Sgt. pleads not guilty to soliciting. (Source: WOIO)

A Cleveland Police Sgt. was in court Tuesday morning and pleaded not guilty to soliciting.

Sgt. Robert Strollo was arrested on March 5 around 1 p.m.

The judge set bond at $1000 and Strollo, 47, posted bond after the hearing.

A Cleveland police spokesperson says Strollo, who is assigned to the First District, is currently out on an extended illness.

Strollo was hired by Cleveland police in September 1998.

He will be back in court on March 22.

