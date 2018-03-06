Former Akron man sentenced to life in prison for raping two young girls

Anthony Long was sentenced Tuesday to life in prison for raping two young girls.

The victims, both family members, lived with Long and his wife in their Akron home from 2010-2015.

Long, 59, raped and sexually assaulted the girls who were ages 8 and 13 at the time.

Long moved to Erie, Pennsylvania in 2015, but was arrested by Akron police last summer.

Summit County Common Pleas Court Judge Alison McCarty also said Long will not be eligible for parole until after serving 20 years of his sentence.

If he does get out of prison, Long has been designated a Tier III sex offender and will have to register with the local sheriff every 90 days for the rest of his life.

