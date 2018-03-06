Sentencing rescheduled for Strongsville teen guilty of causing fatal crash

Sentencing has been rescheduled for a 16-year-old Strongsville girl who was found guilty of causing a deadly crash June 2017.

The teenager was driving on Albion Road in Strongsville when she lost control and struck a tree.

Six teens were in the vehicle.

Passenger Kailee Mayher, 16, was killed. She was sitting in the rear seat and thrown from the car.

The Strongsville High School sophomore was pronounced dead at Southwest General Hospital.

Three other teenagers suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver was not hurt.

She was found guilty of aggravated vehicular homicide and aggravated vehicular assault. The Cuyahoga County Juvenile Court judge then ordered her not to have any contact with the victims; including, any form of electronic communication and social media.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.