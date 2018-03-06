Police: Mansfield student brings pellet gun on school bus

A 14-year-old boy is now in police custody after allegedly bringing a pellet gun on the school bus Tuesday morning.

The boy is a student at Mansfield Middle School.

Mansfield police say around 7 a.m., a staff member was told a student had a gun.

School officials immediately contacted police.

When officers arrived, another student told them the suspect had kicked the pellet gun underneath a trailer just outside school property.

Officers did find the pellet gun there and say it was "very realistic looking".

The investigation is still ongoing and the student is not charged at this time.

Mansfield police also say they are not aware of any threats the student made.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.