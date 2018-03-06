Medical Examiner identifies woman found murdered on Cleveland's East Side

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner has identified the 31-year-old woman who was found dead on Cleveland's East Side on Tuesday.

Police are investigating the murder of Tasha M. Kushner.

A man called 911 after finding Kushner inside a home on the 6100 block of Morton Avenue around 2 p.m. on Tuesday.

A cause of death has not been released yet.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

