Cleveland Metroparks Job Fair touts seasonal opportunities for zoo, parks

Posted by John Deike, Digital Content Producer
CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -

The Cleveland Metroparks is hiring, and the gigs sound pretty good.

Those interested in applying can attend the local organization's upcoming job fair, which will be held on Sunday, March 18 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo, Stillwater Place -- located at 3900 Wildlife Way in Cleveland.

Seasonal opportunities include: zoo, park, golf course, restaurant, concession and marina positions.

