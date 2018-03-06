Join Shelby Miller as she trains for the Cleveland Marathon: Week 2

It's a good thing this is only week two of my Cleveland Marathon training plan, because I'm traveling this week! (Source WOIO)

No matter my intentions, working out while on vacation is always tough to do.

I want to fully enjoy every trip I take. It's my time away from the daily grind and a chance to explore and relax. Because of that, I normally don't stress myself out about working out every day or burning as many calories as I normally would, but I also hate to throw away the hard work I've recently put in at the gym, especially during marathon training.

Making the most of my last long workout before vacation! ????



I’m happily surprised how good today’s 5 miles on the treadmill felt — but, I can’t wait to run OUTSIDE in 75° weather this week ????‍???? #runCLE #HalfMarathon pic.twitter.com/4VVIwL8nZs — Shelby Miller (@ShelbyMillerCBS) March 7, 2018

I did some research and found a few training tips I plan to follow this trip:

Do intense workouts and long runs leading up to vacation, it'll help counterbalance the days you're not active (aka travel days)

Set a goal to workout every other day Explore the city you're visiting by running outside or stay someplace with a gym you can use

Schedule your workouts for the morning

Keep workouts short and quick with HIIT and tabata workouts There's no excuse to miss a 20-30 minute workout

Get creative when you cross-train Hike, swim, surf or kayak - there's a lot to do to stay active no matter where you go

Don't beat yourself up if you miss a couple workouts in a row

As with everything in life, moderation is key!

Thankfully, I'm still early in the game for half marathon training. This week's workouts are relatively short compared to what training will be in a few more weeks. Week two's longest run is 5 miles and the other days vary between 3 to 4 miles, others incorporate cross-training and weight lifting.

If you have tips to stick to workouts while traveling, please let me know! On top of posting on our website, I'm also posting daily on my Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages. I'd love to connect!