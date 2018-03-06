Dream over: CSU falls to Wright State in Horizon League Champion - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Dream over: CSU falls to Wright State in Horizon League Championship

Posted by John Deike, Digital Content Producer
DETROIT, MI (WOIO) -

Close, so close.

CSU fell to Wright State 57-74 in the Horizon League Championship, effectively slamming the door on the Vikings March Madness Cinderella story.

The Cleveland State Vikings men's basketball team, ranked eighth with a 12-22 record, were just one win away from reaching the NCAA tourney -- which tips off on Monday, March 13.

The mighty Vikings stunned Oakland 44-43 Monday in Detroit during the semifinals when Tyree Appleby scored on a baseline jumper with 32 seconds left to give CSU the lead.

Before they slayed Oakland, they shocked first place 89-80 over the weekend.

