Dream over: CSU falls to Wright State in Horizon League Championship

Close, so close.
CSU fell to Wright State 57-74 in the Horizon League Championship, effectively slamming the door on the Vikings March Madness Cinderella story.
Vikings with 18 rebounds in first half, but only one offensive board— Tony Zarrella (@TonyZ19) March 7, 2018
Vikings will need another rally. Down 8 at half. Wright St w/ 6 treys. @CSU_Basketball @WOIOSports @cleveland19news— Tony Zarrella (@TonyZ19) March 7, 2018
The Cleveland State Vikings men's basketball team, ranked eighth with a 12-22 record, were just one win away from reaching the NCAA tourney -- which tips off on Monday, March 13.
The mighty Vikings stunned Oakland 44-43 Monday in Detroit during the semifinals when Tyree Appleby scored on a baseline jumper with 32 seconds left to give CSU the lead.
“Cinderella survives again!”— Cleveland State (@CLE_State) March 6, 2018
Here are the final seconds from tonight’s big W. #GoVikes pic.twitter.com/q5i9TphIw3
Before they slayed Oakland, they shocked first place 89-80 over the weekend.
Cleveland State SHOCKS No. 1 seed Northern Kentucky 89-80 to reach the semifinals of the Horizon League Tournament. Two more wins and they're dancing! That. Was. Awesome. ?????? @CSU_Basketball— Nick Camino (@NickCaminoWTAM) March 4, 2018
