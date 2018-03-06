Dream over: CSU falls to Wright State in Horizon League Championship

Close, so close.

CSU fell to Wright State 57-74 in the Horizon League Championship, effectively slamming the door on the Vikings March Madness Cinderella story.

Vikings with 18 rebounds in first half, but only one offensive board — Tony Zarrella (@TonyZ19) March 7, 2018

Vikings will need another rally. Down 8 at half. Wright St w/ 6 treys. @CSU_Basketball @WOIOSports @cleveland19news — Tony Zarrella (@TonyZ19) March 7, 2018

The Cleveland State Vikings men's basketball team, ranked eighth with a 12-22 record, were just one win away from reaching the NCAA tourney -- which tips off on Monday, March 13.

The mighty Vikings stunned Oakland 44-43 Monday in Detroit during the semifinals when Tyree Appleby scored on a baseline jumper with 32 seconds left to give CSU the lead.

“Cinderella survives again!”



Here are the final seconds from tonight’s big W. #GoVikes pic.twitter.com/q5i9TphIw3 — Cleveland State (@CLE_State) March 6, 2018

Before they slayed Oakland, they shocked first place 89-80 over the weekend.

Cleveland State SHOCKS No. 1 seed Northern Kentucky 89-80 to reach the semifinals of the Horizon League Tournament. Two more wins and they're dancing! That. Was. Awesome. ?????? @CSU_Basketball — Nick Camino (@NickCaminoWTAM) March 4, 2018

