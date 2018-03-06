Crews cleaning oil release in Black River

Authorities say that an estimated 20 gallons of oil was released into the Black River in Lorain on Tuesday.

The U.S. Coast Guard said in a press release that the oil sheen is made up of mixed petroleum products, including hydraulic and waste oils.

It started at Republic Steel when a sump pump failed and released product into a creek that runs into the Black River.

The steel company has hired a contractor to begin clean-up operations, according to the release.

The Coast Guard is working with the EPA to ensure the spill is quickly and fully cleaned up.

