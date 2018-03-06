Cleveland council members seething over RTA bus route changes

Some members of Cleveland City Council are publicly criticizing the Regional Transit Authority for making sudden changes to two heavily used East Side bus routes.

RTA announced on its web site it was changing downtown routes of the #14 and #15 buses, along with many others, starting on March 11.

The two buses, which travel main arteries from the southeast part of the city to downtown, will no longer have service along downtown's Prospect Avenue.

Instead, they will service the main downtown streets of Superior and Chester Avenues.

Councilwoman Phyllis Cleveland, who represents residents that often use the #14 and #15, said the change is a hardship for many people who work on or near Prospect or who transfer to Tower City's rapid stops, which are within short walking distance from Prospect.

"RTA just went ahead and changed these routes with little notice and no public hearing," said Cleveland in a prepared statement, who is chairperson of Council's Transportation Committee. "So many people – many of them working poor -- have been blind-sided by this unnecessary change. I intend to call RTA officials before our committee. We want answers."

Route adjustments will affect several of the system's 52 routes.

"RTA's goal is to provide as much first-class transportation service as possible," said RTA CEO and General Manager, Joe Calabrese in a prepared statement. "Every quarter we tweak route alignments and schedules to provide more efficient transportation, and this spring is no different."

Here are some of the following changes, according to the RTA:

5 -- A new alignment via Richmond Road, Harvard Ave. and Orange Place will better serve University Hospital's Ahuja Medical Center, Harvard Park, Tri-C Eastern Campus and the new Pinecrest Development.

14 and 15 -- A plan for these routes on Prospect Avenue have been put on hold

15 -- A streamlined alignment will better serve the Tri-C Eastern Campus.

19 -- A new alignment via Warrensville Center, Emery and Northfield roads to better serve the new Amazon Fulfillment Center (link is external)at the former Randall Park Mall site. These changes also provide better connections with route 41.

39/39F -- Trips to/from the Euclid Park-N-Ride will go through Bratenahl and carry a 39 route number.

New timetables are posted here.

Calabrese will appear before Cleveland City Council Wednesday morning to field questions and comments from council members.

