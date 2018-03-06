Fire destroys home at Geagua County maple sugar farm

A Geauga County home went up in flames Tuesday night, and according to reports, multiple fire departments responded to douse the blaze.

The fire broke at the home on Pleasant Valley View Farm located at 8810 Madison Road in Montville Township.

The home was evacuated, and there are no reports of any injuries.

The fire was brought under control at about 10:15 p.m., but crews remained on scene to spray water on hot spots.

The damage to the home rendered the structure a total loss.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

