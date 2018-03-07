Wednesday's frenzied 'Queen of Hearts' jackpot now over $4 million

The Grayton Road Tavern’s popular “Queen of Hearts” drawing takes place Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. with only five cards remaining.

The jackpot is now over $4 million, according to tavern workers!

Right now, only 28, 30, 45, 49 and 50 remain. Behind one of those numbers is the queen of hearts.

Tickets can be purchased at four different Harry Buffalo locations:

North Olmsted

Elyria

Parma

Highland Heights

Ticket sales will be suspended at 3 p.m. on Wednesday.

