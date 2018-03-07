Northeast Ohio weather: A dry but chilly weekend

From Meteorologist Jeff Tanchak:

Don't forget to change the clocks ahead one hour Saturday night before you head to bed. We could start the day Saturday with some cloud cover. Eventually we go partly cloudy across the area. Temperatures will be chilly. The areas that have a snow pack will see temperatures fall into the teens Saturday night. A storm will pass us by tot he south on Sunday. We will stay dry but high clouds will overspread the area. The wind will also pick up out of the northeast during the afternoon.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.