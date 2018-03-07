Get your bowl and spoon ready! It's National Cereal Day

March 7 is National Cereal Day, a day to celebrate America's most popular breakfast food!

The history of cereal dates back to 1854, according to National Day Calendar. A German immigrant named Ferdinand Schumacher first ground oats in a small Akron, Ohio store. His company was the nation’s first commercial oatmeal manufacturer. Schumacher later adopted the iconic Quaker symbol, the first registered trademark for a breakfast cereal.

Towards the end of the 1800s and the start of the 1900s, brothers John Harvey Kellogg and William K. Kellogg experimented with wheat to produce a different type of cereal, eventually leading to production of the Kellogg's Corn Flake.

Cereal is no longer just for breakfast. It has become a popular snack or an evening meal on a lazy night. It's also part of delicious recipes like cakes, cookies, and of course, Rice Crispy treats.

