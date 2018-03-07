LeBron James offers words of encouragement after teammate Kevin Loves speaks about mental health

Like a true friend and teammate, LeBron James showed support for Kevin Love after he shared his personal struggles with mental health.

On Tuesday, Love detailed his mental health issues in an article posted on The Players' Tribune titled "Everyone is Going Through Something."

I’ve never been comfortable sharing much about myself. I thought about mental health as someone else’s problem. I’ve realized I need to change that. https://t.co/355HcQw3Ei — Kevin Love (@kevinlove) March 6, 2018

James shared a message on Twitter directed towards Love, showing support and solidarity for his Cavs teammate.

You’re even more powerful now than ever before @kevinlove!!! Salute and respect brother! ??????????? https://t.co/6nL6WoZMCm — LeBron James (@KingJames) March 6, 2018

The two have been teammates on the Cleveland Cavaliers since the 2014-15 NBA season.

After opening up, Love received an overwhelming response of support and praise for speaking out. He said he plans to read emails sent to him from other individuals who he helped empower to speak about their own issues.

Wow...I can't even describe how grateful I am for the love and support. More than anything, it's been amazing to see YOU tell your own stories about Mental Health. Let's keep it going. If want to share your story you can email me at kevin@playerstribune.com (yes I'll read it). — Kevin Love (@kevinlove) March 6, 2018

