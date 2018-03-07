LeBron James offers words of encouragement after teammate Kevin - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

LeBron James offers words of encouragement after teammate Kevin Loves speaks about mental health

Posted by Chris Anderson, Digital Content Producer
(Source: AP Images) (Source: AP Images)
CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -

Like a true friend and teammate, LeBron James showed support for Kevin Love after he shared his personal struggles with mental health.

On Tuesday, Love detailed his mental health issues in an article posted on The Players' Tribune titled "Everyone is Going Through Something."

James shared a message on Twitter directed towards Love, showing support and solidarity for his Cavs teammate.

The two have been teammates on the Cleveland Cavaliers since the 2014-15 NBA season.

After opening up, Love received an overwhelming response of support and praise for speaking out. He said he plans to read emails sent to him from other individuals who he helped empower to speak about their own issues.

