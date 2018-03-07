Cleveland school bus driver suspected of shooting ex-boyfriend bound over to the grand jury

Laria Thompson was removed from her school bus driving position following the near-lethal shooting. (Source: Cleveland Division of Police)

The case of the Cleveland Metropolitan School District bus driver who nearly killed her ex-boyfriend during a domestic shooting, has now been bound over to the Cuyahoga County Grand Jury.

Laria Thompson was expected to appear in Cleveland Municipal Court Wednesday morning on a felonious assault charge.

According to Cleveland police, Thompson went to the home of her 45-year-old ex-boyfriend Antonio Ponyard in the 2400 block of Cedar Avenue on Feb. 25. She went to retrieve her belongings after the couple split.

Thompson reportedly pulled a firearm and shot Ponyard in the stomach and the shoulder at close range once inside the apartment.

Ponyard was able to leave the apartment and flag down police nearby. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

After Thompson was removed from the home and taken into police custody, she was booked at the Cleveland jail.

Cleveland Metropolitan School District spokeswoman Dr. Roseann Canfora says that Thompson is “currently not employed by CMSD” as she was “removed from her position pending the resolution of her criminal charges.”

Dr. Canfora went on to say Laria Thompson was hired in 2001, laid off in 2004 and rehired in August 2017.

In between CMSD employment, Kent City Schools confirms Thompson was a bus driver for their district from 2012 to 2015.

Thompson remains held on a $75,000 bond.

