Cleveland police investigate death of 1-year-old child

Cleveland police are investigating the death of a 1-year-old child.

The child was taken from a home in the 7000 block of Hague Avenue in Cleveland to MetroHealth Hospital, where the baby was pronounced dead.

The cause of death has not yet been determined.

Per the Cleveland Police Department's protocol, homicide detectives were notified about the infant's death. Their involvement in the investigation is not an indication of wrong-doing.

This story will be updated.

