Person smoking near oxygen machine starts house fire

Firefighters say careless smoking caused a house fire on the city's east side early Wednesday morning.

According to Cleveland fire officials, the person was smoking to close to an oxygen machine in the 14000 block of Idarose Avenue.

A 69-year-old woman was taken to Euclid Hospital suffering from minor smoke inhalation.

She has since been treated and released.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.