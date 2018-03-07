Man arrested for 2015 Cleveland murder, investigators found suspect in Georgia

The Atlanta Police Department helped the U.S. Marshals make the arrest. (Source WOIO)

Investigators with the U.S. Marshals for the Northern District of Ohio arrested 22-year-old Andrew Watkins on Tuesday, he was wanted for aggravated murder by the Cleveland Police Department.

U.S. Marshal Peter J. Elliott said in November of 2015 the body of Joshua Luckey was found buried in a grave in the backyard of an abandoned house on the 11900 block of Iowa Avenue in Cleveland.

Investigators said Luckey was shot several times.

Elliott said there had been no suspects for this crime until this past week when Watkins was identified.

During the investigation Watkins was found and arrested on March 6 in Atlanta, Ga., according to the news release.

The Atlanta Police Department helped the U.S. Marshals make the arrest.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.