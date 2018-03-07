Family looking for missing Cleveland woman, last seen Feb. 25

Family members are looking for 31-year-old Miriam "Mimi" Johnson, she was last seen on Feb. 25. (Source Family)

Family members are looking for 31-year-old Miriam "Mimi" Johnson, she was last seen on Feb. 25.

Johnson was last seen wearing a gray bubble coat, light blue jeans and calf-high brown boots.

The Cleveland woman has a tattoo on her left chest and one on her right forearm.

Family members believe Johnson is in danger and she may be held against her will.

The family has filed a report with the Cleveland Police Department.

Anyone with information about Johnson can call 216-468-5356.

