Another city joins billboard battle for LeBron James (photo)

The billboard uses the hashtag "LABron", basketball fans have been wondering all year which team LeBron will play for in the 2018-19 season. (Source: AP Images)

Los Angeles can now be added to the billboard battle for LeBron James.

@ESPNLosAngeles LA is now the latest to post a billboard to recruit LeBron. Big sign on Westwood Blvd. pic.twitter.com/XnR1YqiJxx — ¡ Deezy ! (@DerekB_PxW) March 7, 2018

The sign in Los Angeles shows LeBron's No. 23 in a purple jersey, the Lakers usually wear purple and gold uniforms during games.

Last week a Philadelphia area based company put billboards up in Cleveland trying to recruit LeBron to play for the 76ers.

The 'City of Brotherly Love' showing LeBron mad love using billboards

LeBron and the Cavs may see the new billboards in the City of Angels this week, the Cavaliers play the Clippers on Friday and the Lakers on Sunday.

