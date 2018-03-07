CoreLife Eatery bringing healthy eating done fast to Mentor (photos)

On Thursday, CoreLife Eatery will open its doors on a new location in Mentor offering the latest in healthy but fast options.

Think Chipotle, but super healthy in either a salad, grain bowl or soup.

You choose options like baby spinach, romaine, kale, arugula, tri-colored quinoa, organic brown rice, or rice noodles as the base in your bowl and then add protein and other options.

"We're debunking the common misconception that healthy food can't possibly taste good," according to Kerry Gallagher, a spokesperson for CoreLife. "We want people to know they don't need to choose between fitness and flavor."

The new location in Mentor, at 7809 Mentor Ave., will be the second in the Cleveland metro area with the other being in Strongsville but there will be more to open.

"The Mentor restaurant is part of an exciting new franchising agreement, and is the first of 21 stores that franchisee Billy Lewis intends to open across Ohio and Pennsylvania," Gallagher said.

Follow Dan DeRoos on Facebook and Twitter. Have a question you want him to answer? Email him at dderoos@woio.com.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.