Stormy Daniels, porn star suing Trump, to appear at Diamond Men's Club in Cleveland

Stormy Daniels is set to appear at Diamond Men's Club in Cleveland this summer. (Source: YouTube)

Story Daniels, the porn star who has sued President Donald Trump in California court, is scheduled to appear at Cleveland's Diamond Men's Club in The Flats this summer.

Daniels (aka Stephanie Clifford) is alleging that Trump never signed a "hush agreement" over an alleged sexual relationship between the two previously, making the agreement null and void.

Diamond Club said Daniels will appear live June 29 and 30. She will appear on stage and be available for customer meet and greet opportunities. Exact showtimes are to be determined.

Club owner Ed Thompson confirmed this booking was signed three weeks ago before the legal challenge was announced and hopes that doesn't keep her from appearing in Cleveland.

"If that turns into something, that's something that's unforeseen for what we booked," Thompson said.

Thompson also confirmed she appeared at the club more than 10 years ago.

