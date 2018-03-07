Parma elementary school student under investigation for making school threat

A former student at St. Columbkille Elementary School could possibly face criminal charges for allegedly posting a picture of a gun on an Instagram account.

Parma police say the post also referenced a school shooting, but did not specifically mention St. Columbkille.

School officials learned of the post on Sunday, March 4 and immediately contacted police.

Officers went to the student's home and interviewed both him and his mom. The student denied making a threat and said the picture was an airsoft gun.

School officials also say the student made a questionable post last Oct., that they were made aware of on March 6.

Parma police will present their completed investigation to the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's office.

A spokesperson for the Cleveland Diocese says the student will not be returning to St. Columbkille and they are cooperating with the criminal investigation.

