Democratic candidates for governor face-off in debate

Four candidates debate in Ohio's gubernatorial race. (Source: AP Images)

Four Democratic candidates vying for governor of Ohio will debate each other Wednesday, March 7.

The debate was held in Toledo from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

The debate will bring together the four Democratic candidates for governor, Richard Cordray, Dennis Kucinich, Bill O’Neill and Joe Schiavoni.

