Warrensville Heights student arrested after bringing gun to high school

A Warrensville Heights High School student was arrested Wednesday morning after allegedly bringing a gun to school.

Staff was alerted to the situation as the student tripped the school's metal detectors, near the building's entrance.

Warrensville Heights police were called and the student was arrested, according to Warrensville Heights City Schools Communications Director Kendra Davis.

Superintendent Donald Jolly II issued the following statement in response to the incident:

"Warrensville Heights City School District's security team confiscated a gun from a high school student entering the building. Law enforcement was contacted and immediately got involved with the incident. Our scholars' safety is our top priority and we have measures in place, such as metal detectors, to keep the high school and our other educational facilities secure."

