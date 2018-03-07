Ashland mother pleads not guilty after son shoots daughter multiple times

An Ashland County mother has pled not guilty to child endangering charges after her 8-year-old son shot his 4-year-old sister multiple times Saturday.

Alyssa Edwards, of Hayeville, allegedly left her kids home alone, which helped facilitate the shooting.

Edwards is being held on a $30,000 bond and will be back in court for a preliminary hearing on March 13 at 3 p.m.

In Edwards' first hearing Monday, it was revealed that she allegedly came home from work after the shooting occurred, and despite the child's wounds, returned to her job.

She later took the child to the hospital.

The Ashland County Prosecutor's Office said they will not request charges against the 8-year-old, because they say the system is not designed for a child that young who lacks the capacity to understand the proceedings.

The woman's guns were in a safe, but it was not locked.

Both kids have been taken into protective custody.

The little girl is recovering in the hospital, where she'll be at least for the next week.

