Two-headed robotic dragon and thousands of people attend Cleveland St. Patrick's Day Parade

Thousands of people attended the parade on Saturday. (Source WOIO)

Thousands of people and a two headed robotic dragon attended the Cleveland St. Patrick's Day Parade on Saturday.

The parade started at 1:04 p.m. on East 18th Street and Superior Avenue.

We’re about ten minutes away from the start of the parade. Feel free to stream our coverage by visiting https://t.co/YuRID2elgx. @cleveland19news pic.twitter.com/WrqJefjrJO — Damon Maloney (@Dmaloneytv) March 17, 2018

The parade ended at the intersection of Rockwell Avenue and Ontario Street.

Sheila Murphy Crawford was announced as the Grand Marshal for the parade, she was a teacher at Brush High School in Lyndhurst for 32 years.

The Cleveland Police Department said no one was arrested durint the event

The NCAA Wrestling Championships are also being held at Quicken Loans Arena.

Last year the RTA had 75 volunteers at several stations dressed in bright green shirts to help people get to the parade.

