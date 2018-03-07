Cuyahoga County giving police life-saving gear designed for active shooter crises

The Cuyahoga County Department of Public Safety and Justice Services is purchasing ballistic vests, ballistic helmets and medical response bags for rescue and task force teams throughout the county.

The personal protective equipment (PPE) will allow paramedics and officers to enter unsecured areas to quickly provide critical, time sensitive medical care to active shooter victims.

Research shows that the quicker a victim is provided critical medical care, the better chance of survival.

The county's award will purchase 114 sets vests, helmets and medical bags for nearly 50 community safety forces participating in the Rescue Task Force.

"We are proud to play a significant role in this important public safety initiative," said County Executive Armond Budish in a prepared statement. "The purchase of this safety equipment will help our local medical and law enforcement personnel provide critical medical care to victims more quickly to increase chances of survival."

