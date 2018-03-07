Hype videos for the 2018 Cleveland Indians season will make you wish it was March 29

Several Youtube users have uploaded hype videos for the 2018 Cleveland Indians season.

One video recaps the team's historic 22-game win streak.

Another video shows the Cleveland's best moments from the past five seasons.

The last video features Corey Kluber dealing strikeouts and walk-off homeruns with excited calls from Tom Hamilton.

The Indians begin the season on March 29 in Seattle, the team will play against the Mariners.

The home opener for the Indians is on April 6, Cleveland will play against the Kansas City Royals.

