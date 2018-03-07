Police discover body on Cleveland's West Side; coroner called to scene

A body was discovered Wednesday evening beneath the Interstate 71 south overpass on West 25th Street.

According to reports, a motorist spotted the lifeless person -- who was found near a wooded area -- and called police

Cleveland police have not identified the body, which was found at about 8:30 p.m. near the Fulton Avenue exit.

Investigators haven't announced the cause of death.

The Cuyahoga County coroner has been called to the scene.

