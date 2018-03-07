Icy roads from snowfall trigger accidents; flight delays reported

A round of light snow has created icy road conditions through Cleveland's East and West sides.

Trouble spots include:

Interstate 490 westbound by West 7th Street: A minor accident occurred, and a car was stuck on the road due to ice. A Cleveland fire truck helped push the car off the roadway.

Noble Road in East Cleveland: There have been multiple reports of icy conditions, with at least two minor accidents. Crews have been called out to salt.

Garfield Heights residents are calling police, saying many roads in the city are slick and covered with snow.

In addition, Cleveland Hopkins Airport is reporting multiple flight delays as the Nor'easter storm continues to pummel the Northeast.

