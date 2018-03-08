East Coast storm impacting flights in Cleveland and Akron

A strong East Coast winter storm is impacting flights at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport and Akron-Canton Airport.

Storm moves up East Coast dumping snow, knocking out power

At least a dozen flights were canceled out of Hopkins and nearly a dozen flights are canceled in Akron.

If you are catching a flight or picking someone up at one of Northeast Ohio's local airports, make sure to check their website for the latest on flight status.

