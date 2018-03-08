Kevin Love overwhelmed by response since discussing panic attack

Kevin Love says is overwhelmed by the outpouring of support that he has received since penning an essay about his struggles with mental health issues for The Players' Tribune.

Kevin Love being praised by mental health professionals for speaking out

"I didn't realize the response would be like it was, or like it is," says Love. He added, "Everybody is going through something, and everybody has things that you can't see, you can't touch, that they're walking around with everyday."

.@kevinlove speaks from the heart following the overwhelming response to his powerful @PlayersTribune essay.



And @KingJames has his back. #AllForOne pic.twitter.com/TCDUVgswWn — FOX Sports Ohio (@FOXSportsOH) March 8, 2018

The Cleveland Cavaliers forward, who remains sidelined with a hand injury, said he received more than 4,000 messages from individuals sharing their story.

LeBron James offers words of encouragement after teammate Kevin Loves speaks about mental health

He asked people to email him with their own personal struggles, and said he intends on reading them.

Wow...I can't even describe how grateful I am for the love and support. More than anything, it's been amazing to see YOU tell your own stories about Mental Health. Let's keep it going. If want to share your story you can email me at kevin@playerstribune.com (yes I'll read it). — Kevin Love (@kevinlove) March 6, 2018

Love credits Toronto Raptors All-Star DeMar DeRozan, who recently acknowledged his own struggles with depression, for giving him the courage to speak out on the topic.

“We’ve got over a few thousand emails of people responding wth their stories. I’ve gotta thank @DeMar_DeRozan, who just opened the door for other athletes to speak out about this topic. We need to beat down that stigma about mental health. Mental health doesn’t discriminate.” pic.twitter.com/H00c9zwE4R — Cleveland Cavaliers (@cavs) March 7, 2018

"It made me feel, you know, pretty damn good, honestly. So it's cool to be able to help somebody." - @DeMar_DeRozan on Kevin Love's Players' Tribune article pic.twitter.com/wyvmoSOuAB — Toronto Raptors (@Raptors) March 7, 2018

