Kevin Love overwhelmed by response since discussing panic attack

Kevin Love says is overwhelmed by the outpouring of support that he has received since penning an essay about his struggles with mental health issues for The Players' Tribune.

"I didn't realize the response would be like it was, or like it is," says Love. He added, "Everybody is going through something, and everybody has things that you can't see, you can't touch, that they're walking around with everyday."

The Cleveland Cavaliers forward, who remains sidelined with a hand injury, said he received more than 4,000 messages from individuals sharing their story.

He asked people to email him with their own personal struggles, and said he intends on reading them.

Love credits Toronto Raptors All-Star DeMar DeRozan, who recently acknowledged his own struggles with depression, for giving him the courage to speak out on the topic.

